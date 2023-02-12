Entering into and negotiating land-lease agreements can be difficult to navigate professionally and personally, but for farmers and ranchers at all stages of production, usable land is paramount to profits.
University of Auburn economics professor Mikel Taylor shared landowner research collected during her time at Kansas State University that provides insight into navigating successful landowner-lessee agreements. The first good news is that once an agreement is struck, farmers and ranchers tend to maintain land relationships with longevity.
“How long have you been renting from this person or entity was a question that we asked people, and the average leasing relationship was almost 18 years,” Taylor said. “It’s basically generational leasing. And what I mean by that is that we will get into a leasing relationship, and it will take a lot for us to break it. I’ve met several families who have been renting from each other for four and five generations. And they’re very proud of that. And that is something to be proud of. It’s also not something to take for granted, if you become the next tenant, or you become the next landowners, but you still have to work hard at that relationship to make sure that it goes forward for another generation.”
What we know
Traditionally, there are two main types of leases — crop share or fixed cash rent. Hybrid leases, or flex leases, combine aspects of both crop share and fixed cash with parameters agreed upon by the landowner and lessee.
For crop share leases, farmers and landowners share risk from production, commodity prices, inputs and more. Management decisions often are made jointly and with a lot of communication.
In fixed cash leases, farmers take the majority risk, and payments are made regardless of production costs. Management decisions do not involve the landowner and often communication can be limited to making lease payments.
Flex leases have a fixed cash component with flex built into the lease for risks, either for production risk, market prices or revenue.
“If you put crop share arrangements on one end of the spectrum and fixed cash losers on the other end of the spectrum, these flexes would would be somewhere in between. They’re a hybrid of the other pieces, so they can be really good. But what they tend to be is very complicated,” Taylor said.
“There’s no one way to do a flex lease and so what we find is that very few people actually use them.”
A 2014 USDA landowner survey found the majority of leases in the Great Plains and Midwest are cash leases, with about 25% of leases in the Great Plains being crop share and only about 15% crop share in the Midwest.
Moving forward
“Over the past 20 years, we’ve seen where we went from having a lot of share-crop research to where we’re starting to have more fixed-cash agreements. And so why is that happening? Well, a couple of things could be going on. One is that the risk profile that farmers face has been altered by crop insurance,” Taylor said. “Their need for crop share is a little less given that they’ve got crop insurance to back them up on their revenue side or on the yield side. We also see that we have landowners wanting a guaranteed income and being less willing to participate in a share arrangement.”
Landowners’ desire for a fixed income originates in two main ways. Landowners aging and wanting financial security and landowners becoming generationally and geographically removed from farming.
“The further that they become removed from agriculture, and the less they understand about it, the more interested they tend to be in fixed cash leaves,” Taylor said.
Regardless of the style of lease, or landowner, Taylor said the reality of leasing land in farming and ranching is not going to go away any time soon. Producers have to navigate landowner relationships, often with an increasing number of owners.
“If we’re going to get bigger in agriculture, then we have to take on more acres,” Taylor said. “And one of the ways that we do that is by taking on more leases. Then that means you got more landowners to deal with.”
Who you’re working with
Women made up a good portion of the landowner group surveyed in the USDA landowner survey, around 43% in the Great Plains and 45% in the Midwest.
“Does this matter for relationships? I want you to think about how you negotiate and how you talk with somebody in a business partnership versus maybe how your husband or your dad or your brother might talk to somebody in a in a business relationship,” Taylor said. “Sometimes it gets a little awkward in the room when I say does it matter if you’re talking to a man or a woman when you’re talking about negotiations, and it actually does. Women will negotiate differently than men.”
Taylor said often negotiating with women landowners can be made more efficient if lessees speak to the landowner directly instead of seeking out a husband or male representative. Keeping the landowner herself involved in the farm communications can also increase the longevity and strength of the leasing relationship.
Likewise, tailoring communications to the age demographic and preference of the landowner themselves can also increase lease longevity. Landowners don’t typically have the capital to invest in farmland until later in life or they end up inheriting land and so landowners naturally tend to be at a more advanced age.
“The implications of having landowners that are in their 70s and 80s is that we may have to adjust the way that we communicate with them,” Taylor said. “Texting may or may not be the best way to communicate with them.”
Landowners also may not be local enough to stop in for a short visit. K-State surveys found that there are four, nearly equally divided areas landowners live — on the farm itself, in the same county, outside the county but in the same state, and out of state.
“And that has implications for things like communication,” Taylor said. “Whether or not you can just drive down the road and visit with them in person or you’re bound to see them at the grocery store or at church, or if you’re going to have to make an effort because they live out of county or upstate.”
Taylor said it’s important to identify who the landowner is, as well as where they live, in order to understand the perspectives they bring into the landlord-lessee relationship.
“You might have always been renting from your neighbors but now you’re actually renting from their kids or their grandkids and that generational distance from the farm can be reflected in physical distance from the farm,” Taylor said. “It can affect their perceptions of commercial agriculture and their understanding of farm practices and foreign policy and commodity markets.”
According to the K-State data, roughly 55% of landowners in Kansas inherited, and the rest purchased. The distinction can make a profound difference in the way a landowner approaches a lease agreement.
“If you purchase a piece of land, and you look at it as an investment, you may really have an attitude where I’m looking for return on my investment, this is a business transaction. And my tenant needs to do the following things in order to make this work,” Taylor said. “Whereas if you inherited a piece of land, you could easily be in a situation where you’re like, ‘Well, I want to do it the way dad did it, or I want to do it the way mom did it. Or I don’t want to rock the boat.’ And we’ve been farming with the same families for the last couple of generations.”
Communicate accordingly
Depending on who or where a landlord may be, a tailored and direct approach to communication can greatly ease a landlord-lessee relationship.
“I’m going to sort of beat a dead horse when I say over and over again in this presentation, communication is the key to relationships,” Taylor said.
Regardless of landlord, information provided by the tenant is incredibly important.
The mode of providing that information can be tailored to each specific interaction and circumstance, but the act of providing information itself is universally of great importance.
When working with a group of siblings, Taylor said a point person is often nominated for negotiations, but the whole of the group needs to remain informed.
Likewise for lessees working with multiple landowners, each landowner needs access to on-farm information, either through direct communication with the tenant or through a device like a newsletter.
“Communication by the tenant is incredibly important,” Taylor said.
Taylor reminded producers that withholding information is not a negotiating tactic.
“I keep referring to this as a business partnership. I think that’s what it is and information is going to help you set an equitable rent,” Taylor said.
Rapp is editor of Farm Talk, of Parsons, Kan.
