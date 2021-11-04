ENID, Okla. — A Lamont man was killed when the vehicle he was riding in struck the back of a box truck, stopped for a train, at U.S. 412 and 78th at 4:44 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
A 2021 Nissan Rogue, driven by Abby Marie Briggs, 47, of Lamont, failed to reduce speed before striking the back of a 2015 Freightliner, driven by Antonio Emmanuel Queen, 54, of Dover, Del., according to OHP. Both vehicles were in the westbound, outside lane of U.S. 412, approximately three miles east of Enid, the report states.
Briggs’ passenger, 44-year-old Jody Jay Holeman, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to the OHP. Briggs was transported by ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in stable condition with arm, leg and internal trunk injuries, the report states.
Briggs was pinned for approximately an hour and Holeman for 40 minutes before being freed from the wreckage by Enid and Fairmont fire departments, according to OHP.
Queen and his passenger, James Alexander Yancy, 43, of Ellington, Mo., were not injured.
OHP reports the condition of Briggs and the cause of the collision are under investigation, while the condition of Queen appeared normal.
Seat belts were equipped and in use by all except Holeman, the OHP report states.
The accident closed the westbound lanes of U.S. 412 nearly five hours, with the highway reopening at 9:40 a.m., according to OHP.
