Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 68F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.