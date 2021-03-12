A Lahoma man was killed Frdaiy in a single-vehicle accident in Major County.
Thomas Warren Graham, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene of massive injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 10:33 a.m. Friday at Oklahoma 8 and E0550 Road, one mile south and one mile east of Isabella.
According to the report, Graham was driving a 2001 International semi south on Oklahoma 8 when he attempted to make a left turn onto E0550 Road. He was going too fast, according to the report, and lost control, rolling three-quarters of a time. The truck came to rest on the driver’s side.
The condition of the driver and cause are under investigation, according to the report, which shows Graham was wearing a seat belt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.