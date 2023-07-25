In celebration of retirement from the Air Force for Master Sgt. Trent Adams, the A-26 Lady Liberty will be set up as a backdrop at 2 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Enid Woodring Regional Airport. Adams is retiring from 20 years in the Air Force, and has been stationed at Vance Air Force Base.
Henry Klempan, squadron leader for the A-26 Lady Liberty, said the aircraft will be pushed from its stationary hangar to the joint-use hangar, which provides more room for the aircraft and for guests. He said the opportunity to have the Lady Liberty involved with an Air Force retirement party is a huge honor and something that was wholeheartedly supported.
“To have somebody that, first of all, knows we’re there. We’re trying to come out of our shell and trying to let the community know we’re there, and have been since 2012,” Klempan said. “To have somebody, at such a landmark point in their life and career, choose us as a backdrop, says a lot about the aircraft and our team. Obviously, we made an impact on him somehow. We definitely want to support it, it’s a big honor.”
The Lady Liberty is a Douglas A-26 Invader and was assigned to the 9th Air Force and began flying combat missions in Europe in early 1945, the final year of World War II. Klempan said having the Lady Liberty for Adams’ retirement party fits squarely with the mission of the plane.
“Part of our mission is to honor all warriors and really beyond that is to educate where we can,” Klempan said. “From the historical aspect, that was such a crucial part of our history and crucial part of our story. The aircraft of the era were critical, were vital in that whole outcome, how things went down. The effort hear at home, not just the frontlines but the manufacturing effort. That’s a big part of it. So it definitely fits square within our mission to educate, honor and inspire. So there’s just no downside to it.”
Ivan Koehn, crew chief of the Lady Liberty, said the plane was last taken out a few weeks ago when it was flown to Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City for an air show. He said being able to utilize the aircraft for a retirement party is something the group is always willing to do.
“We’re just very happy to do that. A person that spends 20 years of their life in the Air Force, they sacrifice a lot to do that,” Koehn said. “And we’re just glad that we’re in a position where we’re able to give them a nice sendoff and for their family also. We’ve kind of put the word out that if somebody has something like that going on and will just get in touch with us. If we’re able to, (we) are glad to do something like that.”
