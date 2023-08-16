By Tanner Holubar
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — The Lady Liberty A-26 bomber will be on display Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, during the fly-in breakfast at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
The event will be 7:30-10 a.m., giving attendees a chance to view the legacy aircraft of World War II. The Kona Ice Truck also will be on site, and the ML Becker Educational Center & Museum will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There also will be a spot landing contest during the festivities.
Henry Klempan, squadron leader of the Lady Liberty, said the organization is always trying to raise awareness about its efforts, which include maintenance of the war bird from 1945, as well as showcasing it at Woodring and at air shows around the country.
Klempan said there is a goal of trying to showcase the Lady Liberty as often as possible.
“Part of our efforts going forward is to build on the fly-in,” Klempan said. “The fly-ins have been happening for awhile now, but it’s been pretty quiet. People fly in and visit, and if we had the plane out there, then they could check out the aircraft and visit with them for a little while and then go inside and have some breakfast.”
Klempan said there is a goal to raise more awareness about the Lady Liberty, which is a Douglas A-26 bomber that was commissioned in the final months of WWII in 1945. He said having it on display at the airport during the fly-in can serve as a way to showcase it to people from around the region. He also said the increased awareness goes hand in hand with the group’s fundraising efforts.
“So at the heart of all this is that we’re looking for sustainment. We’re looking and what we need to be able to sustain is going to be the course of funding,” Klempan said. “That comes from whomever, you know, and we’re largely a donation-based organization. If we go to air shows then there’s an appearance fee, it’s all contracted and that kind of thing. But anywhere we can just explore, thinking outside the box and exploring all available funding options. I mean, if there’s sponsors out there, somebody out there that has an organization, a business or whatever, who wants to help, financially support us, it’s a relationship at that point.”
Klempan said he is often asked how long the Lady Liberty has been hangared at Woodring, and often people are surprised it’s been there since 2012. He said people also tend to assume that one needs to be a master mechanic or a former pilot to be involved, but said that is not the case. He said he hopes events where people can be exposed to the Lady Liberty can serve as an opportunity for people to learn they can be involved, as there is “a place for virtually everybody if they want to be a part of the team.”
In addition to the fly-in breakfast on Saturday, Klempan said the Lady Liberty will take part in the flyover during the Veterans Day parade, and said there also are plans in the works to try to have STEM educational opportunities with the aircraft and the museum at Woodring.
Breakfast costs $9.99 per plate for adults and $4.99 for children 12 and under.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.