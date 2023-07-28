ENID, Okla. — The U.S. Air Force is built on a lasting legacy. Since its formation after World War II, the Air Force has had a legacy with its aircraft and the missions in which they were flown.
The Lady Liberty, a Douglas A-26 Invader, is a plane hangared at Enid Woodring Regional Airport. It was flown in the final months of WWII, and is the oldest Invader capable of flight.
The Lady Liberty served as a backdrop for the retirement of Air Force Master Sgt. Trent Adams on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Woodring. The aircraft, which is an example of how special legacy aircraft are to Air Force veterans, was used in a way to honor both the aircraft and the career of Adams, and honoring the Air Force in a full circle type of way.
Adams has been one of the leaders of the 71st Installation Support Squadron at Vance Air Force Base since January 2020. The squadron is the Air Force’s only combined civil engineering, communication and logistics readiness squadron. Adams joined the Air Force in July 2001, serving at various bases during his career.
“It feels really, really weird, and I’m very excited for this new journey,” Adams said. “The last 22 years have gone really fast and I’m very blessed for everywhere I’ve been to and people I’ve been able to work with.”
During his time at Vance, he led 53 military and civilian personnel who contributed to the surveillance of 341 contractors executing two base support contracts valued at $542 million. He helped secure a $30 million water distribution project to replace the water system at the base, which had been in place since the 1970s. He also was instrumental in the project to bring the new water tower to Vance. He also helped Vance become the first pilot training base to use the latest version of the Undergraduate Pilot Training syllabus by overcoming a $900,000 budget shortfall and a 50,000-square-foot deficit to bed down eight air mobility fundamentals simulators in under a year. He also helped revamp the squadrons awards program at Vance, helping put in place quarterly and annual award recognition, resulting in 36 group level and nine wing level award recipients.
During the retirement ceremony, Adams thanked many members of his family who were in attendance, as well as leadership and support personnel he worked with during his time in the Air Force. He gave special thanks to his wife, Jennifer, for all her support and sacrifices for the past 14 years of their marriage.
“Most of all, I want to thank my wife. I want to thank her for all the support,” Adams said. “Over the last 14 years, her continued support, endless love and taking care of the family while I was deployed. I just want to thank her for everything she does around the house.”
He also thanked the crew of the Lady Liberty, giving thanks for their efforts in making it the back drop for his retirement ceremony.
“It was awesome,” Adams said. “I’m very honored and blessed just to do it here with the Lady Liberty, something that’s unique and something different than being on base. It’s very special.”
Adams said Enid and Vance have been special for him and his family during the past few years, and said they will stick around in the area for a few years.
“We enjoy it, we like it. Pretty much everything here in Enid is everything you need,” Adams said. “But of course we go to Oklahoma City and Norman. Our daughter goes to college at OU, but we plan on sticking around for another four or five years until we might move.”
