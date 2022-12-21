ENID, Okla. — Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home now is able to offer a completely local and quicker funeral process with its crematorium that opened recently. A ribbon cutting was held at the funeral home on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, and there have been four cremations performed since becoming licensed Dec. 8.
Manager and Funeral Director Joe Highberger said the idea to install a crematorium came about 10 years ago, and the process started in November 2021. A new facility was built just behind the funeral home that houses the crematory.
“We’re hands on, and we want to keep everything local,” Highberger said. “We haven’t been able to do that. Our friends at a facility in Oklahoma City would do it. Cremation rate is about 38% for our firm, statewide it’s about 60%. So we know our rate is going to increase, so we just want to be able to get ahead of the curve.”
Without having to transport people to Oklahoma City for cremation, there will be a shorter process to the point when a loved one is buried in the ground. With being able to keep cremation services in Enid, it will provide a more timely process for burying a loved one. Highberger also said it is available for use by other funeral homes in the area.
“Typically when a death happens, we have to get a permit from the state Medical Examiner’s Office,” Highberger said. “That’s usually a day, half a day turnaround. Once we get all the information sent, then we can start the process. It takes about two hours to do the cremation process, and the turnaround is very quick. I think that you don’t have to leave Enid, and that your loved one is in our care and it is all done locally, so that makes the process a bit easier.”
Highberger also said that many people nowadays request to see the process of their loved one getting buried in the ground, as well as seeing their loved one be placed in the crematorium. Ladusau-Evans can accommodate those who wish to see their loved one placed into the retort.
The crematory is operated as a separate business, Highberger said, with the funeral home now known as Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home and Crematory and the crematory known as Enid Crematory. The funeral home opened in 1970 by Dean Ladusau, Jack Evans, Orville Luckinbill, Bill Mays, Rev. Will Lane, Dr. Earl Robinson, Earl Inselman, Eddie Kemp and Margie Gau. It is currently owned by Highberger, as well as Richard Gau, Dennis Luckinbill and Bob Inselman, who are all descendants of the original owners and founders.
Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home and Crematory is located at 2800 N. Van Buren, and more information can be found by visiting ladusauevans.com or by calling (580) 233-1400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.