ENID, Okla. — The leader of the Oklahoma Department of Labor said her state agency has a lot of responsibilities.
Some of those responsibilities include enforcing child labor laws and ensuring that workplaces are safe and wages are paid, said Leslie Osborn, who was elected as Oklahoma’s 20th labor commissioner in 2018.
“We’re basically the safety agency for Oklahoma,” Osborn said.
Osborn, guest speaker at Enid Rotary Club on Monday afternoon, said some of the things ODOL does to protect peoples’ safety is checking public elevators and escalators at least once a year; every amusement park ride in the state at least once a year; and commercial-grade hot water heaters and boilers.
Oklahoma is one of the states that offer Occupational Safety and Health Administration consultation services to help train employees and ensure the workplace is safe for businesses that can’t afford a full-time safety consultant.
ODOL, Osborn said, does the same thing for the public sector, as well.
In the last year, she said she’s heard that people are leaving the workforce and are unable to find work. Oklahoma’s unemployment rate is currently 3%.
“That’s very low, so there must be some other things that are affecting why we’re having a hard time, in some industries, finding people to work,” she said.
The first, Osborn said, is looking at raising the minimum wage; the second is the difficulty finding child care in some parts of Oklahoma.
The third thing, she said, is the medical marijuana industry, which caused a seismic shift in the workplace.
State Question 788 legalized medical marijuana in Oklahoma in 2018. Once it got rolling two years later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Osborn said hundreds of thousands of people are now working in the medical marijuana industry.
“Where did they come from? Probably our service industry,” she said. “People went to (the medical marijuana industry) because they can make more than seven-something an hour. The average starting wage at dispensaries, grow houses and facilities ... is somewhere between $12 and $15.”
Osborn also said that there are “critical shortages” in trade careers, adding that the average age of an Oklahoma plumber is 59.
There are a lot of apprenticeship-type programs, but there are a lack of people going into those fields — electrical, welding, etc. Osborn said she and Marcie Mack, state director of the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, are working on initiatives to get more students involved in these trades.
“(Plumbers) can start at $50,000 to $60,000 a year, but a lot of us are still pushing every kid to go to college,” Osborn said. “We have to look at what the critical jobs we need are. To keep jobs here — to bring new jobs here — you have to have people doing those jobs. They’re lucrative, and we’re just not getting to the kids.”
The United States, Osborn said, was founded on the separation of church and state. The job of the Legislature, she said, is to “provide the fabric that allows a society to flourish.”
“That means that you take in the proper amount of taxation,” she said. “You invest in the things that change your trajectory. You have a good system of infrastructure to move goods and services and for us to travel freely. You have a good public education system in all 77 counties that serve every child in the state and gives them a chance for a good future. You have a system of health care. You have a system of mental health care.”
‘Call for civility’
Osborn, who previously represented District 47 in the Oklahoma House for 10 years, wrapped up her speech with a “call for civility.”
“The difference that I’ve seen in politics and in our nation and in our states since I’ve been in the public service ... is unbelievable,” she said.
Osborn said she turned off national news outlets two years ago.
National news outlets, she said, have “five minutes for an hour of news” and “55 minutes with angry panelists ... telling you what to think and how to think.”
“They want you to hate everybody who doesn’t look like you, think like you or love like you,” Osborn said. “How’s that working out for us?”
Osborn also encouraged parents to teach their children and grandchildren how to be critical thinkers.
Osborn said she takes much more pride in hearing that one of her two children did or said something kind or empathetic, rather than hearing about their next job promotion.
“If I did anything on Earth, I wanted to know that I raised good humans,” she said. “There’s a lot of people out there that were good humans that are tinkering. They become keyboard warriors. They post things that are angry, they post disinformation, they talk about people’s appearances. They’re bullies, and if we don’t get away from this, we’re not going to have a country or a state to come back to. I’d like to believe we can be better than that, and the change starts with us.”
