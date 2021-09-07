The Garfield County Republican Women will host their monthly meeting on Friday with Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn as the guest speaker.
Guests are invited to attend. Members are reminded to bring a new or gently used children’s book to the meeting to donate. A pie raffle will also be held to help fund the chapter’s annual scholarship fund for an area high school senior.
The meeting begins at noon in the YWCA meeting room. The Enid YWCA is located at 525 S. Quincy. For more additional GCRW information and updates, please join our group on Facebook--Garfield County Republican Women.
