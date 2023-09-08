ENID, Okla. — Jake Krumwiede, director of Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, announced Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, he has accepted the director’s position for Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture in Tulsa, also known as OKPOP, and will leave the Enid museum at the end of the month.
“Words cannot adequately articulate how much I have loved working in Enid these past four years,” Krumwiede said. “I tried every day to make sure the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center was better than it was the day before. I have built relationships here that I will carry with me the rest of my life.”
Krumwiede was named museum director at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, an Oklahoma Historical Society museum, in July 2019 and started Aug. 1, 2019. He has been an OHS employee for more than 16 years, with 13 of those years at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore before his tenure at Enid.
He said he will help with the transition to the next director and “serve thoroughly the end of the month.”
Frank Baker, president of the CSRHC Board of Directors, said the board will be working with OHS to interview candidates for the director’s position in Enid.
“I think we'll end up with ... a very solid plan for interim director and getting somebody on board to take the place of Jake, who I think just I just want to say I think he's done a marvelous job, has jumped in and besides his work at the museum has really become very involved in the community,” Baker said. “And I think that's how you make that's how you make a museum work. … I think Jake has done a good job networking and kind of helping ... raise the profile of the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.”
Baker said during his time in Enid, Krumwiede was involved in not only promoting the museum but the community.
He currently serves on Enid Historic Preservation Commission, Enid Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Main Street Enid. He is also part of Enid Rotary Club, Chautauqua Council of Enid and Gaslight Theatre. Krumwiede is a member of several professional organizations, including Oklahoma Museums Association, for which he serves on the board of directors.
“He’ll be missed. He's a he's a sharp guy, and I've really enjoyed working with him,” Baker said.
Krumwiede earned his bachelor’s degree in social science from Rogers State University in Claremore and his master’s degree in history from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
He will take over the reins at OKPOP following the resignation of former director Jeff Moore, who served in the position since the inception of the project. He oversaw the completion of the OKPOP building in downtown Tulsa and has been instrumental in the addition of important archival collections such as the Leon Russell collection.
Trait Thompson, executive director of Oklahoma Historical Society, said Krumwiede has performed exceptionally well during this tenure with OHS and he is “confident he will be successful in leading OKPOP to its opening date and well beyond.”
“Jake is an innovative thinker, a tireless worker, a dedicated community member and an exceptional leader, Thompson said. “Under his guidance, the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center in Enid has enjoyed increased attendance, a wide variety of engaging programming and fundraising success. Jake is a resident of Tulsa, and I know the city will welcome him in his new role.”
He said he is grateful to Moore for his many years of service and whose vision brought the OKPOP project to life.
OKPOP is in a fundraising campaign for the next phase of the museum. Country superstar and Oklahoma native Blake Shelton is honorary campaign chairman for the OKPOP Foundation, which is a division of Oklahoma Historical Society.
The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For information about OHS, go to www.okhistory.org.
