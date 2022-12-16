Kristina Tyner receives award from Brownlee Wymer

Kristina Tyner, Drummond Public Schools teacher, (right) receives an award from Brownlee Wymer's Avadelle Hibbets recognizing gratitude and kindness in teaching. (Suzie Byrd / Enid News & Eagle)

 Suzie Byrd | Enid News & Eagle

DRUMMOND, Okla. — Drummond teacher Kristina Tyner received a Wymer Brownlee Grants for Gratitude check for $1,000 at a school assembly on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Drummond Public Schools.

“I think it was pretty awesome to get this,” she said.

The program takes place annually to support teaching gratitude and other life skills a teacher demonstrates in the classroom. The community nominates deserving recipients, and the 2022 winner was selected after Thanksgiving break.

Tyner graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2007 with a degree in early childhood education. This is her first year teaching at Drummond. Tyner said she teaches gratitude by example and always talks to students about being kind and having integrity.

"Be a light, cheer up others," she said.

Drummond Principal Devon Schafer said, "Even though Mrs. Tyner has only been with us a short time, we appreciate her kind spirit she shows to the students and staff."

Tyner created the Fish Fisherman's club to honor her late son Andrew who loved fishing. She wanted kids to get involved in fishing to help them through tragic loss.

The award was presented by the Wymer Brownlee leadership team members Stephen O’Neill and Avadelle Hibbets.

Byrd is the education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Suzie? Send an email to sbyrd@enidnews.com.

