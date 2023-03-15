The town of Kremlin will vote April 4 on 3 trustees for their town board. Betsy Grove, the town clerk and treasurer, was unopposed and will keep her position for the next four years.
The four candidates running are Lindsey Henry, Jamie Maddox, Andy Minnick and Larry Keller. Larry Keller is currently mayor. Andy Minnick and Jamie Maddox also currently serve on the board. Trustees Doug Cartmill and Jimmy Mentor are not up for election.
Grove was elected in 2019 and said she wants to keep the roads, water and sewer system viable and work on the public spaces. “It would be nice to get some grants for the baseball facility to pay for a mowing crew,” she said.
The youngest candidate running is Lindsey Henry. She is an accounts receivable clerk for Select Energy.
“I’m a people person and I want those who live here to feel like they can talk to me anytime about their concerns,” Henry said. She has lived in Kremlin most of her life and she and her husband said they love raising their two children there.
Jamie Maddox has served as a trustee for eight years and has lived in Kremlin 29 years. She said she would like to see improvements in the roads, the drainage and the park.
Maddox volunteers in the little league baseball program and said, “I plan to live in Kremlin the rest of my life.”
Larry Keller currently is mayor and the mayor is elected by the town council for two-year terms. Keller, who is retired from Farmers Grain, said there is always something to do. “Kremlin is a good place to live and I have the time to help.”
Minnick has a history of service on the board and lives in Kremlin.
Voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 4, at the Methodist Church, 403 5th Street, Kremlin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.