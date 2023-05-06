Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals decided a Kremlin man’s judgment and sentence in Garfield County must be reversed and remanded for a new trial due to his being “improperly denied his constitutional right to counsel.”
Michael Burnham, now 59 years old, initially was charged Dec. 21, 2018, with one count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 years old.
Burnham was accused of alleged inappropriate sexual conduct toward a then-13-year-old girl.
During a trial presided over by District Judge Paul Woodward, jurors found Burnham guilty on the single felony count on Aug. 20, 2021, and he was sentenced five days later to 15 years with Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
According to the opinion filed by OCCA on Thursday, May 4, 2023, Burnham’s two attorneys, in an amended motion to withdraw filed March 27, 2020, stated that Burnham intended to proceed to trial contrary to the advice of counsel; that he was unable to meet his financial obligations to counsel; and that he had requested court-appointed counsel.
The attorneys were granted withdrawal June 16, 2020, and according to OCCA, when Burnham was asked if he was going to get another attorney, he told Woodward he had applied for a court-appointed attorney.
Woodward cautioned he could not “guarantee” Burnham would qualify for indigent representation, and Burnham acknowledged he understood, OCCA states. At the end of the hearing, Woodward told Burnham he would review the application and asked if he had a job, to which Burnham said, “No.”
On July 15, 2020, Woodward denied Burnham’s application for a court-appointed attorney at that time, with a handwritten notation stating, “Does not want to work,” according to OCCA.
At a pretrial conference July 13, 2021, according to OCCA, Woodward said Burnham was representing himself, to which Burnham objected. Woodward later said to Burnham, “You had filed an application for a court-appointed attorney, and I turned that down because you told me the reason you were not working is because you didn’t want to work.”
Brunham responded with, “That’s not true, sir,” according to OCCA, later saying he was not working because he had “a mother that needs care.” Woodward responded with, “And I determined that you could work, and because you could work, I determined you are not indigent. So your choice is to proceed to trial without an attorney.”
Woodward said proceeding to trial without an attorney wasn’t a good idea — and Burnham interjected, saying he thought that was against the Constitution’s Bill of Rights and the Sixth Amendment and agreed. Woodward said an attorney would be helpful to Burnham throughout the trial and with filing any necessary motions and mitigating any damages if he was to be found guilty, according to OCCA.
OCCA states when Woodward asked Burnham if he understood the range of punishment, Burnham said he did and that he hadn’t “signed over (his) rights.” Woodward said Burnham hadn’t signed over any of his rights but that he had denied his request for a court-appointed attorney because he believed Burnham could work and get an attorney hired.
When Woodward asked if Burnham was ready to proceed with a trial on Aug. 16, 2021, Burnham said he was not and later said, “I suggest you appoint me an attorney then,” and later, “We will not proceed without legal representation, sir,” OCCA states.
Woodward then said the jury trial was scheduled for Aug. 16, 2021, and at the onset of the trial, Burnham said he was not ready to proceed and “nodded his head” when asked if it’s “the same thing we’ve talked about earlier.”
After a discussion during a break amidst “voir dire” between the two about the issue — which ended with Woodward telling Burnham he needed to make sure he takes care of himself or Woodward wouldn’t let Burnham sit through the trial if he tries to disrupt it — Burnham did not participate in his trial in any meaningful way, other than by being present, OCCA states.
At his sentencing hearing, Burnham said he wasn’t ready to proceed because of the issue of his attorney, and Woodward determined that “other than the attorney issue,” he was ready to proceed.
Burnham was asked, at the end of the sentencing hearing, if anything in his financial condition had changed, other than him being incarcerated. Burnham said, “No,” and then Woodward, at that point, found it was impossible for Burnham and that he could be appointed an attorney to help with his appeal.
A few days later, Burnham filed an application for indigent representation, which Woodward granted Aug. 25, 2021.
The analysis portion of the OCCA opinion states the “record on appeal reveals the trial court failed to make a record of its inquiry into Burnham’s financial ability to hire legal counsel.”
It also states the pretrial conference fell short of satisfying the mandatory requirement.
“The hearing merely reveals the trial court’s belief that Burnham ‘could work and because (he) could work,’ he was not indigent,” OCCA states in the Opinion. “A defendant’s physical ability to work does not, in of itself, make them financially capable of paying for their defense. While it is a significant factor to be considered in determining a defendant’s indigent status, it is not dispositive of the issue and must be considered in conjunction with other relative factors such as the defendant’s earning capacity.”
Burnham, according to OCCA, “strongly contested the trial court’s determination that he refused to work.” It also states the pretrial conference lacks the underpinnings of Woodward’s determination — that is, “a record of the court’s inquiry into Burnham’s finances, earning capacity, etc.”
According to OCCA, even if the record supported the trial court’s finding that Burnham was not indigent, it doesn’t show that he voluntarily waived his right to counsel, and Burnham repeatedly told the trial court he wanted legal representation and, therefore, did not expressly waive his right to counsel.
The mandate issued by OCCA was filed in Burnham’s case in Garfield County on Friday, May 5, 2023.
