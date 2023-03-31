KREMLIN, Okla. — Roger Gossen grew up in the Tulsa area a good distance from the wheat fields of Kremlin, where he spent 40 years teaching. He will retire this year.
He was a kid who loved math because of a great math teacher he had, but it might have been a bad math teacher who compelled Gossen into a career of teaching.
“When I was a sophomore, the teacher was so bad I had to help him teach the class,” Gossen said. “This was something I knew I could do.”
He also loved history and being in school, thus making teaching a perfect career choice.
Gossen went to Tabor College, a private Mennonite school in Hillsboro, Kan.
It was in college he got to know Jodi Thesman from the Kremlin area. Their families had known each other from the Mennonite church.
The couple married and Gossen got his first teaching job in Fairfield, Kan., close to Hutchinson. He taught there for nine years before deciding he wanted to get his master’s degree at Phillips University. He was asked to teach at Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools.
“Teaching at a rural school was good for me because the parents are sincere and loyal to the school,” Gossen said.
It also was a good place to raise his three kids, he said.
Gossen also taught at Phillips until it closed, then 23 years at Northwestern Oklahoma State University. In addition to his teaching duties, Gossen also has driven a bus route for 31 years.
“There are so many ways you can help in a rural school. We are like family,” he said.
Over the years, he said he was lucky to have worked with some great people.
“I get along well with Superintendent Jim Patton because he was a math teacher and we understand each other,” Gossen said.
He also remembers Principal Larry Wichert and Kurt Neal, who was a principal before retiring, then came back to Kremlin.
One of the biggest changes he has seen in education is technology. On a learning basis, it’s great for kids but in regards to social media, he sees it as a problem.
“I think bullying is a problem on social media, and that is bad for kids,” Gossen said.
Gossen said kids have many opportunities today like Autry Technology Center and concurrent classes to work on a college degree in high school.
“I love Autry, and concurrent classes are a benefit to some, but I miss the kids when they are not here,” he said.
Gossen said he is afraid for teachers and all the rules state officials want them to follow.
“We need to let teachers teach,” Gossen said. He said he is glad he will not have to worry about it and hopes it stops.
Gossen is a nationally-certified teacher and used to get a stipend for it.
“We need to recognize our teachers as professionals and give them the pay and respect they deserve,” he said.
In retirement, Gossen plans to have time for plenty of reading and sleeping and hopes to learn to play better golf, along with celebrating being married 50 years.
He hopes to help with the academic team next year as he has done for 40 years.
“I loved teaching and never considered it work. My grandparents had a dairy farm and that is work,” he said.
