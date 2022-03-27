KREMLIN, Okla. — Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools' 33rd annual Trivia Night is being billed as a fun opportunity for adults to compete for the Champions of Trivia title.
Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the KHS National Honor Society and KHS Academic Bowl Teams.
Teams must consist of four members 21 years or older. Members can register the team name, contact person and phone number and an $80 entry fee to KHS Trivia Challenge 2022 by sending information to P.O. Box 198, Kremlin, OK 73753, or contacting Roger Gossen at (580) 747-0425 or (580) 874-3070.
Teams must pay the entry fee by April 8. Competitors from all around Northwest Oklahoma are welcome to participate.
