KREMLIN — Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools patrons will decide a $500,000 transportation bond issue vote on Feb.y 14, 2023.
“The bond issue will provide necessary funds for new buses and a new Suburban-type vehicle,” Superintendent Jim Patton said.
He said the district has at least four buses that are more than 10 years old and others that have high mileage.
“We are having high maintenance costs with the buses,” Patton said. We also need to think about safety issues."
The bond issue will not cause taxes to go above the target milage rate of 27.88 mils, Patton said. A wind farm in the Hillsdale area has resulted in the taxes going down.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day. Polling places are at the regular precinct locations. School bond issues require a 60% super-majority to pass.
Patton taught math and coached for 17 years before getting into administration. He was a high school principal for three years and has been Kremlin-Hillsdale superintendent for 11 years.
Patton likes being at Kremlin-Hillsdale because he has grandkids at the elementary school. He also has grandkids in the Enid Public Schools.
“It’s nice having them close so I can keep an eye on them,” he said.
