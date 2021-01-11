Voters in Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools and the town of Fairmont will be deciding ballot proposals in special elections Tuesday.
Kremlin-Hillsdale is proposing a $2.03 million bond issue. The bond, according to the district, will not raise taxes because of newly installed pipelines and wind turbines in the area.
The bond will go toward “constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites and levy and collect an annual tax and other taxes, taxable property and so on and so forth,” Garfield County Election Board Michael Frisbie said in December.
According to the district's website, the bond issue will pay for technology for students and teachers; lights and improvements to the football and softball fields; and a new multi-purpose facility that will allow indoor elementary recreation and athletic practice; and agriculture program shows and events.
The Fairmont proposal would be to renew the franchise with OG&E for 25 years, giving OG&E the right to “produce, transmit and distribute electricity” in Fairmont and “to sell electricity therein for all purposes for which it may be used ... and the right to construct, maintain and operate a system of poles, wires, conduits and other facilities and equipment in, upon, across, under and over the streets, alleys, public grounds or ways in the Town for such purposes,” the sample ballot reads.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
