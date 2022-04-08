ENID, Okla. — A local morning radio show host will begin broadcasting live from an aerial lift starting on Monday morning to help grant children’s wishes.
My Country 103.1 KOFM has partnered with Make-A-Wish Foundation of Oklahoma for a three-day radiothon, “Three Wishes, Three Days,” to raise funds for Oklahoma children in the Make-A-Wish program.
KOFM’s morning host Alan Clepper will be broadcasting from the aerial lift in the parking lot of Jiffy Trip, 5314 W. Garriott, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with the goal of raising $25,000 — enough to fund three wishes.
Clepper, who has been with KOFM since 1999 and hosts “Clepper In The Mornings,” will be asking Enid businesses and community members to donate to Make-A-Wish Oklahoma and interviewing guests.
“It’s not about me,” Clepper said. “It’s about Make-A-Wish, but I am more than happy to be a catalyst for it.”
The annual fundraiser began 11 years ago after Clepper was inspired by a story he saw on ESPN.
Clepper then contacted Make-A-Wish the following day, and within hours, the first fundraiser was organized.
“All of the parts that we needed to make it a success, including the equipment, the location, the date and the time, all happened that morning,” Clepper said. “I knew then that Make-A-Wish was a very special thing, because God made it that easy for me to achieve that.”
Since then, Clepper has done the broadcasts from underwater and, for the past three years, suspended in the air with lifts. “Make-a-Burger” events also have been hosted.
The radio station will broadcast “inspirational stories,” which are available in podcast form at www.kofm.com/podcasts, from five local and state children and families in the Make-A-Wish program.
“If people are wanting to know why they should donate — those kids are why, and those stories are why,” Clepper said.
Clepper added that representatives from Make-A-Wish will be on-site, and Kingfisher-native Emily Faith from “American Idol” will be there at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
People also will be able to take rides in the aerial lift by donating to the fundraiser.
Anybody who would like to donate to Make-A-Wish Oklahoma can do so by visiting www.kofm.com or stop by the gas station from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 11-13. Those wanting to get involved with the local fundraiser can contact Clepper at aclepper@kofm.com.
