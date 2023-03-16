KOFM at dial position 103.1 FM recently made the change to High Definition Radio, known as HD Radio.
The change includes a brand new state-of-the-art digital transmitter. KOFM is now available on the HD1 Band for radios equipped with HD.
“We are so excited to have the opportunity to serve our community with this new technology that will carry KOFM well into the next decade,” said Kyle Williams, station owner.
“Being HD gives our audience a much better listening experience,” said Operations Manager Alan Clepper. “They’ll be able to hear sounds that traditional FM radio just can’t deliver. It’s like someone peeling the cellophane from new speakers!”
“The advantages of going to digital HD are numerous,” said General Manager Bob Villones. “In addition to the HD listener, our traditional FM listeners will notice a significant improvement to the sound of KOFM.”
Villones said with the new platform, they’ll be able to add more stations on the same frequency as KOFM, HD2, 3 and 4. By end of year, they hope to have three more HD Stations on the air.
KOFM and is operated by Williams Media Group, a subsidiary of William Capitol. KOFM has been on the air since 1981.
