ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Sheriff’s Office soon will be using a $10,000 contribution to provide deputies with more equipment and training and make technological upgrades.
On Monday morning, local officials with Koch Fertilizer met with Sheriff Cory Rink, Undersheriff Ryan Fuxa and Lt. Wes Layton to present them with a $10,000 contribution to help the sheriff’s office.
“We like to support all of our local first responders,” said Shon Jackson, safety and security manager at Koch. “It’s our opportunity to help provide them with additional equipment, technology and further training to help build their capabilities within our local community and help support Koch Fertilizer.”
Jackson said this is the first time Koch has contributed funds to the sheriff’s office, but in the past, Koch donated $6,000 to Enid Fire Department and $4,000 to Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management.
Rink said the contribution will be used to provide tourniquets for deputies and first aid and CPR supplies to put in vehicles; upgrade some of the sheriff’s office technological equipment such as cameras; and send deputies to training classes, including a DARE class which costs more than $1,000.
“This is definitely going to contribute and help out a lot,” Rink said.
The sheriff’s office is Koch’s primary responding agency, and Jackson said he works with the sheriff’s office frequently on any issues that arise at the facility.
Rink said he’s always excited to see the support from members and businesses in the community.
“I think it's awesome that the community and companies here support their local law enforcement and their emergency services,” he said.
