Harvesting cucumbers is not difficult, but timing is everything; knowing when to harvest cucumbers and how to pick them correctly is vital for healthy vines and more fruit.
• When to pick cucumbers: The best time to pick cucumbers can range among the different varieties; generally, most are ready for harvest between 50-70 days after germination, and they will continue to produce all season. It always is better to collect garden produce early morning when it is cool, you can pick at any size, but very small ones can be tough, while overly large ones are usually watery, seedy and bitter.
The right size can vary widely depending on the variety you planted, but there are a few general ranges that will be helpful. Pickling cucumbers are the smallest and ready for harvest when they are between 2-6 inches, while slicing types are best at longer lengths, between 6-9 inches. Burpless varieties are usually measured by diameter; pick when they are 1-1.5 inch thick for the best flavor. For round-shaped cultivars, look for fist-sized fruits; no matter the type, a cucumber ready to harvest will be firm and have a deep, rich color.
• How to harvest cucumbers: Now that one knows how to tell when your cucumbers are ready to harvest, this is the best way to get them off the vine. There are two tools needed when ready to pick cucumbers — a basket and a sharp, sterilized pair of precision snippers. It is tempting to reach in and tug them off the vine, but pulling or twisting them off can damage the vine or possibly the plant. Instead, cut the fruits off, leaving about one-quarter of an inch of the stem intact; keeping a tiny bit of stem attached will help prevent rot in storage, then place them gently into a basket or box to prevent bruising. The burpless varieties are more sensitive to this.
• How often to harvest cucumbers?: Cucumbers are prolific producers and once they start fruiting, one will be able to harvest every day or two until fall. The great news is that picking frequently also is the best way to encourage them to produce even more. Be sure to check for damaged, stunted or malformed fruits when harvesting; removing them can redirect energy to ripening the good ones.
It is difficult to put a firm number on how many cucumbers one can harvest per plant. It depends a lot on the variety, weather, care and health. Bush varieties tend to produce less than vining types. Shaded plants also will have a smaller yield than those in full sun.
Cucumbers will produce a continual harvest until they die, usually from frost in the early fall; a long gardening season or a greenhouse might be able to prolong it. Plants naturally will produce less and less fruit over time as the weather cools in the fall.
• After you pick: Cucumbers can either be eaten right away, stored or pickled; they are delicious in salads, to flavor water or made into light zoodles for a summery meal. Slicing types are at their absolute best in the first day or two. There is no need to wash or skin them; you can enjoy them right off the vine. In the event they are dirty, give them a quick rinse, lightly rubbing off the dirt. Cucumbers can be kept in the fridge for up to a week. If pickling, get started as soon as you can after bringing them indoors, letting them sit for too long, even with refrigeration, can lead to mushy rather than crisp pickles.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
