ENID, Okla. — For 21 years, the Knights of Columbus have been feeding hundreds of people with its annual barbecue, with the funds going to various charities the group supports.
This year’s barbecue will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, as a drive-through-only event at the Knights of Columbus location at 1610 W. Willow. The hours are 3 to 7:30 p.m., and cost is $10 per person. Tickets are available from Knights of Columbus members, or people can just show up at the drive-through and pay.
The plate includes barbecue pork, cole slaw, barbecue beans and a roll, said Al Patocka, who is the original organizer of the event.
“We serve large portions, not skimpy ones,” he promised.
The drive-through barbecue is important because it helps the Knights of Columbus fund organizations such as the Home of Family Love in Okarche, Denny Price YMCA, the after-school bowling program and Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts, among others.
“We distribute the money out each year,” Patocka said. “We serve about 1400 pounds of smoked meat every year.”
Patocka said since the Knights of Columbus has held its annual barbecue, it has distributed between $50,000 and $60,000 to local organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.