ALVA, Okla. — Mike Knedler will lead Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s annual homecoming parade as marshal starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, on Alva’s downtown square.
Knedler worked at Northwestern for 32 years, from 1983 to 2015, starting as an instructor in the Music Department, then becoming band director and chair of the department and ultimately dean of Arts and Sciences. In addition to classroom and administrative responsibilities, he also chaired the homecoming committee for nine years and served as general manager for the Northwest Oklahoma Concert Series.
Upon retiring in 2015 he moved with his wife, Ragina, to Edmond to be closer to their son and daughter-in-law. Knedler continued teaching after his wife passed away in 2016, but is now fully retired and devotes much of his time to his young grandchildren Troy and Colbie.
“I feel so honored to have been selected as this year's honorary parade marshal,” Knedler said, adding Northwestern will always have a special place in his heart. “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends in Alva.”
Knedler served as the band director in the late 1990s when the Rangers went to the NAIA national football championship game twice. He said he will never forget the 1999 championship game when the Rangers were behind 20-0 at halftime, then rallied in the second half to win the game 34-26.
“I still remember one of the playoff games at home in December when we had rain and sleet during the entire game, but the Ranger Band stayed in the stands throughout to support the team,” Knedler said. “Only a handful of other fans braved the weather to support the team that day.”
The Ponca City native played a role in obtaining the first Title III grant from the U.S. Department of Education and contributed to accreditation reports for the Higher Learning Commission. Knedler was named one of the 2016 Governor's Arts Awards recipients by the Oklahoma Arts Council.
“I will always be grateful for the opportunities I had at Northwestern,” Knedler said. “I got to work with some fantastic faculty members, administrators and staff members who maintained a strong commitment to the institution and to their professions. I will always cherish the memory of my time on the faculty, when I got to work with dedicated students in the band program, and I still maintain contact with many of them.”
James Bell, vice president for academic affairs, noted how honored the university is to have Knedler serve as this year’s marshal.
“Dr. Knedler is an exceptional choice to serve as parade marshal,” Bell said. “He has been a critical part of Northwestern’s homecoming celebration through the years. He is widely respected and admired by returning band members, students, and Northwestern employees.”
Knedler earned a bachelor’s degree from Phillips University in music education and was a member of the Enid Symphony Orchestra. He then attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where he earned a master’s degree in music, specifically clarinet performance. While teaching at Northwestern, Knedler took a short leave of absence to complete his doctorate from the University of Oklahoma (OU) receiving a Ph.D. in music education.
He still serves as a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission and stays busy with reading, oil painting, traveling, and attending arts events in Oklahoma City.
For information on the homecoming schedule, go to www.nwosu.edu/homecoming.
