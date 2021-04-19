In 2009, Enid was the site of an attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records for the number of kites flying in the air at the same time. The event was a fund-raiser for Habitat for Humanity and featured thousands of kites flying in the Enid sky.
The attempt to break the world record fell short; however, Enid did break the North American record with 2,589 kites in the air at once in the field behind Autry Technology Center. That record still stands.
That endeavor started an annual kite-flying event held in April each year. This year’s Kites Over Enid festival will take place this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richard Dermer Memorial Flying Field behind Autry Technology Center.
April is National Kite Month.
The event has been turned into a weekend festival with food trucks and kite vendors on hand, but mostly a lot of colorful kites and families having fun and spending time outdoors.
The event will begin each day with the National Anthem at 10 a.m. On Saturday will be the Memorial Fly featuring all white kites in the sky from 11-11:45 a.m. A candy drop for children will take place at 12:30 p.m. From 1-2 p.m., a red, white and blue kite fly will honor the military.
From 2-4 p.m. will be bol races. A bol race is like a tug of war with the wind. Bols are large parachute-like kites. Contestants race each other pulling the bols behind them.
On Sunday, from 11 a.m. -noon will be the “ART” Kite display. The candy drop will be 12:30 p.m. and more bol races follow from 1-3 p.m.
Flying field accessible is only from N. Van Buren. Turn west on Mulberry and proceed to field. Parking is on the grass east of the flying field.
For a complete schedule, go to www.visitenid.org/visitors/kitesoverenid/.
The weather is expected to cooperate with partly cloudy skies Saturday and a high temperature of 68 degrees. Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 77 degrees.
