ENID, Okla. — A colorful, fun, family-filled event will return to Enid next month to celebrate the end of National Kite Month.
Kites Over Enid 2022 will be held April 30-May 1 at the Richard Dermer Memorial Flying Field behind Autry Technology Center
The event will begin each day with the national anthem at 10 a.m. The Memorial Fly, featuring all white kites in the sky, will be 11-11:45 a.m. Saturday. From 1-2 p.m., a red, white and blue kite fly will honor the military. The public open fly is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Sunday, from 11 a.m. to noon, will be the “ART” Kite display. The public open fly is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The flying field is accessible only from North Van Buren. Turn west on Mulberry and proceed to the field. Parking is on the grass east of the flying field.
Food trucks will be on site, while Wings of the Wind & Toys from Wichita will have their mobile store on the field. Bring your own kite to fly or purchase one on site.
For a complete schedule, go to www.visit enid.org/visitors/kitesoverenid/
