ENID, Okla. — Kites will fill the sky at Richard Dermer Memorial Flying Field this weekend during the 2023 Kites Over Enid Festival.
The event will be Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, 2023, at the field behind Autry Technology Center.
Phillip Whitaker, organizer of the event, said 45 kite fliers will be on hand to launch their kites.
“This is our seventh year, and we expect about 1,200 people to watch,” he said.
April is National Kite Month and the goal of Kites Over Enid is to introduce — or reintroduce — the joy of flying a kite to children and adults alike, Whitaker said.
Saturday’s schedule will be the national anthem and welcome at 10 a.m.; all-white kite memorial fly at 1 p.m.; and closing at 4 p.m.
The schedule for Sunday is national anthem and welcome at 10 a.m.; red, white and blue display at 1 p.m.; and closing ceremony at 4 p.m.
Members of the public also are invited to fly their kites both days.
Wings of the Wind kite store will be on site both days as the kite vendor along with Bite food trailer and Kona Ice.
Headlining teams include Gerald and Nancy Menees, Tulsa Wind Riders, Steve Batliner from Kansas City and Sport Kite Demonstrations of Texas.
Whitaker also is president of American Kitefliers Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing kite flying with the world.
Richard and Marti Dermer, founders of Hideaway Pizza in Stillwater, were avid kite flyers involved in AKA, Whitaker said. Once Richard came to Enid and saw the field behind Autry Tech, where Kites Over Enid had been held, he told people, “This would be perfect for the national convention.”
Richard helped convince the AKA to bring its national convention to Enid in 2012.
He passed away in 2014, but the city of Enid honored his memory and contributions to kite flying at the beginning of the 2015 AKA convention. Members flew kites on the Richard Dermer Memorial Flying Field — the same field being used for Kites Over Enid.
Whitaker said he is excited that the AKA has announced its 2023 national convention will return to Enid, Oct. 9-14.
