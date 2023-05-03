OKLAHOMA CITY — Brent Kisling, of Enid, who has served as executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce since 2019, announced in an email Wednesday that he is stepping down from the post on June 8.
Before taking on his leadership role at the Department of Commerce, Kisling was executive director of the Enid Regional Development Alliance for nearly 10 years.
“It has truly been an honor to serve the citizens of Oklahoma in this role for the past 4 years,” Kisling stated in the email. “Thanks to the incredible team at the agency and the commitment of so many of our partners, I believe we have accomplished the goals I set when I began this journey. It is time for me to step aside and focus on new challenges.”
Kisling was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt following the 2018 election.
In his statement, Kisling said it was his goal to build bridges between the Department of Commerce and local communities.
“I believe that bond is stronger now than it has ever been,” he said. “You cannot build a strong economy without every community aggressively working to grow. Our communities are now equipped to grow.”
Kisling said the state’s economy is strong with record tax revenues, fourth in the nation GDP growth, 10th in the nation in population growth, 3% unemployment rate and the 10th fastest rebounding Labor Force Participation Rate in the nation coming out of the pandemic.
“I attribute this success to the work done in each city and county across this state and to our Oklahoma companies who have put capital at risk to keep our citizens employed,” he stated. “The members of Select Oklahoma and our other partners such as the Oklahoma Business Roundtable and the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance are making a huge impact and their connection to Commerce is at an all-time high right now.”
Kisling made no announcement about his future plans.
“I plan to continue to do my part to grow our Oklahoma economy so we can provide opportunities for the next generation to stay here and to keep families together,” he said.
