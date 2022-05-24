KINGFISHER, Okla. — Kingfisher will be looking for a new school superintendent for the second time in two school years.

Kingfisher Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Craig, who was hired in May 2021 after an extensive search, has decided to leave the school district after just over a year to take a job at the nearby Oklahoma CareerTech district.

On July 1, Craig will begin his new position as business and industry services (BIS) safety trainer for Chisholm Trail Technology Center, located 15 miles west of Kingfisher.

Craig will coordinate training for businesses and industry within the district, Chisholm Trail administrative manager Kurt Thomas said. He also will oversee work-based learning for students when they meet a certain skill level at school.

Chisholm Trail’s Board of Education approved hiring Craig during a special meeting on Monday, after the position had opened up early last month, said Thomas, who added that he believes Craig is great at relationship-building and works hard.

“We think he’ll be an asset to our district. We worked with him over the course of this last year,” he said Tuesday.

KPS school board is set to meet Wednesday in a special meeting to discuss employment of a superintendent, as well as accept any resignations received by the district.

Board members then would meet in executive session during the meeting, which is set for 5:30 p.m. at the district board office, 602 W. Chisholm Drive in Kingfisher.

Members reportedly received Craig’s official letter of resignation Monday, notifying them that his last day would be June 30, according to a story being published Wednesday by the Kingfisher Times and Free Press.

Craig, a 1989 Kingfisher High School graduate, had been executive director of the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability since 2014 before coming to Kingfisher. He also had worked with the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and the State Department of Education, and earlier in his career was a middle school teacher, principal and football coach.

Craig did not respond to several requests for comment Monday and Tuesday about his imminent departure from the News & Eagle on either his school email, office phone or cellphone.

In Wednesday’s interview with the Kingfisher newspaper, he said he was leaving because of a “bad fit,” not because of a lawsuit against the school district and current and former football coaches over hazing and bullying allegations.

Craig told the paper that the lawsuit, which was filed July 29, 2021, had taken much of his time on the job during the last school year.

A former student, who graduated in 2021 and has since been named as “John Doe” in court filings, claims he faced alleged verbal, physical and sexual abuse — including daily towel floggings, Tasering, death threats and dangerous practice drills — from teammates and coaching staff during his four years on the high school’s football team.

The lawsuit moved into the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma under U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin.

According to March’s joint status report, Doe is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages, as well as potentially injunctive relief “if retaliatory acts occur.”

KPS, rather than its insurance company, also could be on the hook to pay for the lawsuit’s legal bills out of its general fund because of a change in insurance carriers, which resulted in a coverage gap, Craig told the Times and Press earlier this month.

School board members voted to reject a $1.5 million settlement offer solely for the district during a special meeting in March.

As the lawsuit against the district has developed and moved into the federal court system, Kingfisher already has seen many of its upper-level administration depart over the last semester.

On May 2, school board members approved hiring a new athletic director, David Glover, and middle school principal, Stuart Purintun Jr. The two men replaced Keith Campbell and Jay Wood, respectively.

On April 5, the board hired a new high school principal, John Harris. Wood also had taken over as principal last summer from Todd Overstreet, but resigned from the high school in March to take the superintendent position at Dover Public Schools.

Overstreet and former superintendent Jason Sternberger both left Kingfisher at the end of last school year.

A former assistant coach, Micah Nall, who also was named in the civil suit, resigned in June 2021 after being found guilty in May 2021 for obstructing an officer during an investigation of enabling child abuse.

Two state-level investigations are ongoing into the Doe lawsuit’s allegations, officials said Tuesday.

In mid-March, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced it had been assisting Kingfisher Police Department with a criminal investigation beginning in February, regarding accusations of misconduct in the football program.

The investigation is open and ongoing, an OSBI spokesperson told the News & Eagle on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State Department of Education also is investigating Doe’s complaint against the district and its coaches.

In early March, the department requested any information, confidential or not, related to complaints or concerns of bullying, hazing or acts of abuse involving the Kingfisher football team.

Kingfisher Public Schools submitted numerous filings to the state in late-April, including its district hazing policies, a two-hour-long video of football practices and emails from Doe’s father to Craig and Sternberger, as well as other emails from members of the Kingfisher community critical of the football program to Sternberger dating back to last spring. These filings were received by the News & Eagle after a records request to OSDE.

A department spokesperson said Tuesday the department’s attorneys still are reviewing the filings ahead of any further action recommended to the state Board of Education.

Doe’s civil suit against Kingfisher will conclude the current discovery process Dec. 1, according to Goodwin’s April scheduling order.

A jury trial is scheduled on the trial docket for Feb. 14, 2023, in Oklahoma City and is expected to last six days.