KINGFISHER, Okla. — A Kingfisher woman was in critical condition following an accident on U.S. 81 in Kingfisher County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Savannah Margaret Gilley, 24, of Kingfisher, was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in stable but critical condition for head and leg injuries following the accident at 3:34 p.m., the OHP reported.
Gilley was northbound approximately 3 miles south of Kingfisher in a 2017 Dodge Journey when she struck the rear of a 2013 Daimler that was slowly turning left onto a county road, according to the report. The driver of the Daimler, James Allen Jenkins, 35, of Cashion, was not injured.
Gilley was pinned for 42 minutes before being extricated by the Okarche Fire Department, according to the report.
Seatbelts were equipped in both vehicles and in use by Jenkins but not by Gilley, the report states. The cause of the collision and condition of Gilley remain under investgation, according to the report.
