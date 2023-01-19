KINGFISHER, Okla. — A Kingfisher woman was killed Thursday morning, Jan. 19, 2023, in a two-vehicle accident in Kingfisher County.
Amber Kay Stewart, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of N2800 and E0760 roads about 4 miles north and 4.5 miles west of Kingfisher.
According to the report, Levi Joe Hunt, 28, of Loyal, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup south on N2800 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by Stewart. Stewart's vehicle overturned and she was ejected, according to the report.
Three passengers in Stewart's vehicle were injured. Freddy James Bryant Jr., 36, of Kingfisher, was treated at Mercy Hospital Kingfisher for head and trunk injuries and released. A 5-year-old boy, of Kingfisher, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and trunk injuries, according to the report. A 9-year-old girl, of Kingfisher, was treated at Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City for head and trunk injuries and released.
Hunt was not injured, according to the report.
The condition of both drivers is under investigation, according to the report, and the cause of the collision is listed as failed to stop at a stop sign. Seat belts were in use by Stewart's three passengers, but not by either driver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.