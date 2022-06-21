KINGFISHER, Okla. — An area movie theater has posted a warning sign on their door and pledged to fast-forward through a scene between two women kissing in a new Pixar movie.
The 89er Theatre in Kingfisher, at 304 N. Main, posted a sign in its window, seen Sunday, warning parents of a “same-sex kissing scene” within the first 30 minutes of the movie “Lightyear.” The scene is less than five seconds long, with a short peck between two female characters.
“We will do all we can to fast-forward through that scene, but it might not be exact,” the theater said on the sign. “We apologize for any inconvenience this late discovery of this scene causes.”
Messages to the 89er Theatre from the News & Eagle were not returned Monday.
Catina Sundvall, a local licensed professional counselor, said several people on the theater’s post about “Lightyear” said it is not OK to remove parental choice and education.
“I am concerned that a local theater, the closest one to us, is engaging in this kind of censorship,” Sundvall said. “This is going to negatively affect several of our families in this community. It removes representation.”
Sundvall said she has contacted several LGBTQ+ ally and advocacy groups about the notice.
Several people have also contacted Pixar’s copyright infringement and anti-piracy line for the Kingfisher theater’s alleged altering of the film, she said.
Other Pixar movies such as “Coco,” “Wall-E” and “The Incredibles 2” feature kissing between animated characters, as well, but have not faced censorship.
