KINGFISHER, Okla. — Kingfisher High School senior Harrison Themer has been awarded a National Merit Scholarship to Oklahoma State University.

Themer was awarded one of more than 3,300 National Merit Scholarships selected and financed by U.S. colleges and universities. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

This is the third round of National Merit Scholarships released in 2020. National Merit Scholarship Corp. named recipients of corporate-sponsored awards on April 22 and winners of National Merit $2,500 Scholarships on May 13. Additional recipients of college-sponsored awards will be announced July 13. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,600 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Neal is health, military affairs and religion reporter and columnist for the Enid News & Eagle. Follow him on Twitter, @jamesnealwriter, and online at jamesrneal.com.
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for James? Send an email to jneal@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you