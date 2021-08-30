Kingfisher Public Schools received nearly $300,000 to support extra-curricular activities and learning assistance for students.
Kingfisher will receive $295,500 over a five-year period as part of the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s (OSDE) new 21st Century Community Learning Center grants.
The 21st CCLC initiative provides learning opportunities and enrichment activities to complement school-day learning for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The grant funding helps students meet state and local academic performance standards, particularly in high-poverty areas and low-performing schools. Activities take place before and after school, on summer breaks and during school holidays.
In addition to reading, math and tutoring assistance, 21st CCLC programs offer enrichment activities including robotics, chess, debate, art, music, drama, science, college and career exploration, health and physical fitness. Literacy and other educational supports are also available to the families of students served.
“Schools and community partners are coming together to address learning gaps created because of disruptions to instruction during the pandemic,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. “These grant recipients are dedicated to serving students beyond the school day with activities that keep young minds and bodies engaged.”
Oklahoma received more than 50 21st CCLC grant applications this year.
