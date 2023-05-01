KINGFISHER, Okla. — Kingfisher Public Schools Board of Education made no decision Monday night, May 1, 2023, on settling a lawsuit brought against the district by a former high school football player alleging abuse and hazing.
Board members met in executive session for an hour and a half Monday, then came back into open session but did not take a vote on the settlement.
The lawsuit was filed in 2021 by the plaintiff known as John Doe 1 against Kingfisher Public Schools alleging he was abused and hazed while a member of the high school football team. The lawsuit first was filed on July 29, 2021, in Kingfisher County District Court against the school district, high school head football coach Jeff Myers and former assistant coaches Micah Nall, Derek Patterson and Blake Eaton.
The case since has been moved to federal jurisdiction in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. The trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 20, 2023. Depositions in the case begin in 14 days.
The district received a demand from the plaintiff’s attorneys last week to settle the case for $5 million and fire Myers. If school officials don't accept the settlement offer in 14 days, the settlement doubles to $10 million, with the stipulation still that Myers be fired.
School board members did not answer any questions Monday, referring questions to the district's attorney, who left the meeting 15 minutes before members came out of executive session.
Because of the large number of people attending the meeting, the meeting was moved to the school cafeteria. Approximately 100 people were in attendance.
In March 2022, the plaintiff and his lawyer, Cameron Spradling, offered a $1.5 million settlement that KPS Board of Education unanimously rejected.
Spradling has since brought on the law firm of Nix Patterson, which issued a 13-page settlement demand and will assist in taking this case to trial, if necessary.
John Doe 1 alleges he was repeatedly subjected to mental, physical and sexual abuse during his four years on the football team. He accuses teammates and coaching staff of daily towel floggings, tasering, death threats and dangerous practice drills. He was a member of the team from 2017 until graduating in 2021.
He did not confess to his parents during the time of the abuse because he was afraid and embarrassed, according to his father. Although they saw his bruising he continually tried to keep covered.
Spradling said this is typical of boys and men who are abused, especially when they are sexually abused.
The Nix Patterson settlement demand includes accusations of abuse and complaints going back as early as February 2005 when a mother filed a police report against Myers for assaulting her son during gym class. No known action was taken.
The letter refers to recurring events of abuse when boys and/or coaches would organize fights in the locker room, pitting freshman against each other or freshman against bigger upperclassmen for entertainment.
The plaintiff has video of such an event, according to court documents. The younger players were hit by the older players with paintball guns and tasers. Older players also allegedly froze urine in football helmets that would melt and run down younger players’ faces during practice. The accuser said Myers was aware of what was happening.
In the fall 2018, John Doe 1 said he was pinned down in the locker room by four older players and even though he fought back, they held him down and another player ground his buttocks, anus and scrotum in the plaintiff’s face.
Along with the recording evidence, there also was a threatening phone message to a chat group that included the plaintiff and those who assaulted him, according to court documents. It was full of threats of beating the plaintiff up and threatening to kill his mother if the plaintiff told anyone, according to the lawsuit.
On April 17, the plaintiff’s attorney filed a motion to compel discovery, claiming the plaintiff has compiled evidence of physical, mental and sexual abuse in and around the KHS football program dating as far back as 2005, which is around the time Myers became the head coach.
The most recent alleged incident reported to school officials in the fall of 2021, when a mother complained freshman players were being whipped with wet towels and beaten with a PVC pipe called a rape stick.
