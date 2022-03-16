Kingfisher school board rejects $1.5M lawsuit settlement; months-long court battle looms

KINGFISHER, Okla. — After Kingfisher Public Schools’ school board rejected a $1.5 million settlement offer Wednesday, the attorney representing a former student suing the district and coaches says the matter now is set to play out in federal court.
Kingfisher and its football coaching staff face numerous abuse and hazing allegations in federal court from a former Kingfisher High School student — identified as “John Doe No. 1” in court filings — while he played on the team from 2017 to 2021.
Returning from a two-hour executive session with the district’s superintendent and legal counsel, Kingfisher’s five-member board voted unanimously to reject the settlement that Doe and his family had offered the district.
Doe’s attorney, Cameron Spradling, said later Wednesday he was disappointed the board rejected the offer, which he said Doe and his family had insisted in order to give the district an opportunity to “get free” of the scandal before parties head to trial next month.
Spradling also said he believed the rejection was a bad decision.
“This family does not want to hurt Kingfisher,” he told the News & Eagle. “They do not want to hurt the community. But they want justice (from) these coaches. …
“Whether it comes from me or elsewhere, more victims are going to come forward. They always do.”
The coaches named in Doe’s initial July 2021 district court lawsuit — head football coach Jeff Myers and current and former assistant coaches Micah Nall, Derek Patterson and Blake Eaton — were not included in the settlement agreement.
Myers, who took over in 2003 was named to the hall of fame of the Oklahoma Coaches Association in 2020, while Kingfisher football won a state championship title in 2013.
Both attorney teams now have until March 30 to file a joint status report ahead of a status and scheduling teleconference before a federal court judge on April 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.
What would follow is a months-long discovery process, and Spradling said he expects Judge Charles Goodwin to issue a protective order until public trial proceedings begin.
Spradling said Doe and his family didn’t attend Wednesday’s meeting, which had to be moved from the school district’s board office to the high school cafeteria to accommodate members of the public and media present.
The former student, who graduated in 2021, claims he faced alleged verbal, physical and sexual abuse — including daily towel floggings, Tasering, death threats and dangerous practice drills — from teammates and coaching staff during his four years on the high school’s football team. He also claims coaches and administrators allowed and encouraged the alleged abuse.
Doe alleges in a January 2022 amended petition that his rights of due process and equal protection were denied to him by the school district and coaches; that the school has violated federal Title IX laws that allow it to receive financial assistance; and that the football coaches showed gross negligence in letting the alleged abuse continue.
Whether criminal charges also are filed in district court depends on findings from a state investigation.
Though its investigation began about a month ago, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced its involvement online Monday.
Spradling said his client had a three-hour-long interview in his office with a state agency last Friday.
District Attorney Mike Fields said his office would consider pressing charges once OSBI completes its investigation and turns over its findings.
“If (Kingfisher Police Department) had not requested the OSBI investigation, our office would have,” Fields said Wednesday.
OSBI only conducts investigations at the request of a handful of specified agencies, including law enforcement agencies and district attorney offices.
Fields said these cases are either serious in nature or if a local agency needs expertise or has a potential conflict of interest.
Kingfisher Police Department had requested assistance on the investigation a month ago, when Fields said he was also notified of the request.
Former assistant coach Nall left the district last year after he pleaded guilty to obstructing a Kingfisher officer during an investigation into enabling child abuse while he was coach.
Mum’s largely the word from Kingfisher so far about the lawsuit.
No school officials have agreed to comment publicly on the settlement, the civil case or the several investigations into Doe’s allegations.
Board members quickly left Wednesday’s meeting, declining to comment to media present.
Kingfisher’s legal counsel, attorneys Brian J. Kuester, Emily C. Krukowski and John E. Priddy (from Tulsa firm Rosenstein Fist and Ringold), did not respond to the News & Eagle’s request for comment by Wednesday afternoon.
The News & Eagle also reached out to Kingfisher’s board president, Dana Golbek, on Wednesday afternoon, but she, too, declined to comment.
Golbek’s school board opponent, Mitch Massey, reportedly asked people on Facebook to attend Wednesday’s meeting in support of the coaches named in the civil suit. He did not return a message from the News & Eagle asking for comment Wednesday.
“I personally don’t think it is a good idea to settle, I believe it’s best to play itself out in court,” Massey wrote. “I will be at the meeting and hope many of you will come and show support for our Administrators and Coaches. I DO NOT support abuse of any kind but I know if I was a coach and was getting sued I would want to know the school had my back.”
Kingfisher Superintendent Daniel Craig also declined to do speak about either the board vote or the open investigation by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Craig, however, did tell the News & Eagle the district was cooperating with Oklahoma State Department of Education’s own internal investigation into the claims.
He said he has been in regular contact with the department’s staff attorney and would, by Friday, be providing records that the department requested in a letter to Craig earlier this month. Doe’s family had petitioned OSDE to pursue an investigation in January.
The state Board of Education then would review the investigation materials and potentially take action.
Spradling said he also had turned over to the state others’ statements from a six-month private investigation his Oklahoma City law firm conducted.
He filed an initial civil relief negligence petition on behalf of Doe in July 2021 in Kingfisher County District Court — just over a week before the statute of limitations on reporting underage crimes would expire upon Doe’s 19th birthday.
To meet a six-month amendment deadline by January 2022, Spradling then filed an amended petition that detailed the dozens of instances of abuse, harassment and bullying Doe allegedly received while on the football team at Kingfisher High School.
January’s petition filing also included over a dozen statements from current and former players, as well as Kingfisher parents, corroborating Doe’s accounts.
Spradling said some of these interviews were of grown men who were on Kingfisher’s football team and said the alleged abuse only occurred within the program.
He said he wouldn’t be pursuing also taking on as clients those who did submit statements, partly because of expired statute of limitations.