KINGFISHER, Okla. — The Kingfisher school board accepted the current superintendent's resignation before members met for over two hours in an executive session Wednesday.
Kingfisher Public Schools Board members Charles Walker, Dana Golbek and Carly Franks, short two members Wednesday, approved accepting Daniel Craig's and four other district staff's resignations.
Members then met to "discuss the employment of a superintendent" in a closed executive session, an hour and a half of which they were joined by newly hired KPS athletic director David Glover.
Walker afterward told the News & Eagle he had "no thoughts" about Craig's resignation, which was submitted Monday and is effective June 30.
Board members held eight special meetings during March and April 2021 before hiring Craig in May.
