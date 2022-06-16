Kingfisher Public Schools hired its newest superintendent Monday, promoting the district’s newly hired athletic director to the top spot just a month after coming aboard.
David Glover was hired on a two-year contract as superintendent, according to minutes from Monday’s special board meeting on the school board’s district website.
After nearly two hours in closed executive session, four out of five present board members voted Monday afternoon to approve Glover’s hire.
Current Superintendent Daniel Craig resigned last month after a year at the job to become a safety instructor at a nearby CareerTech center.
All board members, with the abstention of fifth member Terry Payne, also had voted to approve hiring Glover as district athletics and operations director on May 2, along with other district hires.
Glover, a Kingfisher resident and Woodward native, had been assistant director of the Oklahoma Secondary School Sports Association since 2013, overseeing basketball, cross country and golf, as well as a superintendent and teacher at several Oklahoma school districts. He graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in 1981.
A coach for over 20 years in Woodward, Okeene and Fairview, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Hall of Fame in 2020.
Before voting to hire Glover this week, the board had met three times before, on May 25, June 6 and June 7, to discuss the superintendent position. Glover was present in the May meeting’s executive session.
