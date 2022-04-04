KINGFISHER, Okla. — Kingfisher Public Schools continues to deal with the aftermath of allegations of abuse and hazing from a former high school student and athlete.
As the district works with state officials, investigators and attorneys regarding their lawsuit, they also are working internally to ensure the safety and further education of students and staff as the district faces further probes, and even threats, according to Superintendent Daniel Craig.
Monday, April 4, 2022, KPS held two programs on bullying at Kingfisher Heritage School, the district's third- and fourth-grade center, and Kingfisher High School, led by the suicide prevention and anti-bullying organization Stand For The Silent (SFTS).
KPS and its football coaching staff face numerous abuse and hazing allegations in federal court from a former Kingfisher High School student — identified as “John Doe No. 1” in court filings — while he played on the high school team from 2017 to 2021.
Craig said the district has received threats regarding the court case, which is in its beginning stages. Kingfisher Public Schools’ school board rejected a $1.5 million settlement offer on March 16, 2022, and the attorney representing the former student suing the district and coaches said the matter now is set to play out in federal court. A status and scheduling teleconference is scheduled for Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.
Principals have been on high alert due to the threats and have been instructed to watch their buildings, Craig said.
As a result, a Enid News & Eagle reporter covering the SFTS assembly was unable to fully report on the assembly after being asked to leave 13 minutes into the program.
The school district is working with Kingfisher Police Department and has agreed that the threats made to KPS are not a current safety issue, Craig said.
“We have had at least two voicemails and two emails that I have received that have made threats not to the school specifically, but to the whole town of Kingfisher,” said Craig. “Every time we receive anything, principals have been told to report it to law enforcement first, before they contact me. Anything from someone showing up at the school, email, voicemail, whatever or even crazy stuff on Facebook, to let law enforcement know. We want to let Kingfisher PD sort out what is what, just to keep all of us safe.”
Bullying has been a topic the district has wanted to address and previously had made arrangements to host the program on bullying and suicide, Craig said.
Craig was hired last May and said that right after he was officially hired, he met with a Kingfisher board member to discuss goals for the district, which included starting an anti-bullying program.
Monday's anti-bullying program was conducted by Kirk Smalley, of Stand For The Silent.
“After that conversation, I decided this would be my thing,” Craig said. “I reached out to all of these teammates, the state department came in and spoke to our counselors and started looking up a social and emotional learning program, cognitive discipline and so on. With part of all of that, we were planning on getting Smalley to come out here and speak. It just so happens it coincides with everything that is going on. This was planned before John Doe No. 1 even came into complaint.”
