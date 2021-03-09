KINGFISHER, Okla. — A Kingfisher man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding left the roadway, struck a stop sign and rolled multiple times Monday evening, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Jesus Esquivel-Carrillo, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene by Air Evac due to injuries sustained in the collision, which occurred at 6 p.m. approximately seven miles east of Kingfisher at Oklahoma 33 and County Road 2920, according to the OHP report.
Esquivel-Carrillo was riding a 1994 Honda west on Oklahoma 33 when the accident occurred. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the report, which also lists the condition of the driver as “Odor of Alcoholic Beverage” and the cause of the collision as under investigation.
OHP states the weather was clear and the roadway was two-laned asphalt. Reports filed by OHP are based on trooper investigation and “may contain the opinion of the trooper,” according to the report.
