DOVER, Okla. — A Kingfisher man was hospitalized with injuries suffered in an accident Friday, March 24, 2023, in Kingfisher County.
Robert Wade Tisdale, 50, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with head and trunk injuries, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at 7:47 a.m. Friday on U.S. 81 nearly 3 miles south of Dover.
According to an OHP report, Tisdale was riding a 2008 Yamaha V Star motorcycle north on U.S. 81 when a 2015 John Deere front-end loader, driven by Kevin Matthew Creps, 63, of Crescent, also traveling north on the shoulder attempted to make a left-hand turn at a cut-through in from of Tisdale's motorcycle. Tisdale swerved right to avoid contact and laid the motorcycle on its side. The motorcycle slid for 148 feet, according to the report.
Creps was not injured.
The report lists the condition of both men as apparently normal and the cause as improper turn. Tisdale was wearing a helmet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.