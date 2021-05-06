KINGFISHER, Okla. — Kingfisher Public Schools has hired a new superintendent who graduated from the district himself.
KPS Board of Education members on Monday unanimously approved hiring Daniel Craig, a 1989 Kingfisher High School graduate, for the superintendent position after holding special or regular meetings nearly every week since March to interview candidates.
Along with a regular meeting April 5, the board met in special sessions to discuss or interview candidates on March 22 and 22, April 6, 15, 20, 26, 27 and 29 before finally meeting regularly on Monday to approve Craig’s hire.
Craig said he knew the district went through an “extensive process” seeking superintendent applicants, saying he interviewed at least three times before the board.
He will be taking over for longtime Superintendent Jason Sternberger, who has accepted the same position at Hennessey Public Schools effective July 1 and will replace that district’s retiring superintendent.
Kingfisher High School Principal Todd Overstreet's resignation also was approved by the board Monday.
Since 2014, Craig has been executive director of the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability. Two former state educational agencies combined to form the organization in 2012, and the office provides educational data for teacher preparation and school efficiency in the state.
Craig also has worked at the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and the State Department of Education, and earlier in his career was a middle school teacher, principal and football coach.
He received his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Oklahoma and his master’s degree in education administration from East Central University. In 2012, he received his doctorate in education in leadership from Oral Roberts University.
Craig currently lives in Edmond with his wife, Kaycie, and their two daughters, Aubrey and Ava, but said he plans on moving back to Kingfisher and putting back on his Yellowjacket sweatshirt.
Craig first came to Kingfisher when he was 2, saying the return to his hometown “seemed like the place to be” when the job became available.
“Being a superintendent is hard, it’s a hard job,” he said. “Now my kids are older … and the time was right.”
Sternberger, who was hired by Hennessey March 3, said his 10 years in Kingfisher were the longest he’s lived and worked anywhere.
He called the move up U.S. 81 a bittersweet one.
“It was tough to leave, but like I said, I saw that opportunity and just thought at that point in my career I just wanted to try something different,” he said.
Craig said his soon-to-be predecessor will leave the district with a well-balanced budget and a strong reputation for athletics and agricultural education, as well as new buildings and football field.
But Craig also wanted to take a look at academics once he starts work.
He said he’s already spoken with district administrators and educators who have ideas on what programs they want to focus on — not to fix, but to improve.
“It’s not like there’s anything there that’s completely broken,” Craig said. “It’s a great little town. They’ve got a great school, not just athletics but academics.”
