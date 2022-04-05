KINGFISHER, Okla. — A former Kingfisher Public Schools student was selected as the district’s new high school principal Monday, as its current principal is leaving after less than a year.
KPS’s five-member Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to hire John Harris as Kingfisher High School’s principal for the 2022-23 school year.
Harris will succeed Jay Wood, who was hired as the superintendent at Dover Public Schools in December after being named KHS principal last summer.
Kingfisher still has several positions available for the 2022-23 school year, including one for the middle school's principal.
The district's current superintendent, Daniel Craig, also attended Kingfisher schools before returning as superintendent last summer.
Though he was born in Liberal, Kan., Harris spent nearly his entire childhood in Kingfisher. When he was 16, his family moved to and lived in Texas, but he graduated from Midwest City High School in 1987.
“(Kingfisher) is my hometown ... and a place that’s special in my heart,” Harris said. “I just feel like it’s time to go home.”
Harris received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma.
From 1999 to 2003, Harris taught both U.S. history and world history at MCHS, where he also was head tennis coach and the assistant coach for basketball and football.
Harris then served as assistant principal for Carl Albert Middle School until July 2006 and for MCHS until April 2014.
Since then, he has been the principal of Newcastle Middle School. He starts as the KHS principal on July 1, saying he plans on focusing on things like forming professional learning communities and curriculum alignment.
“This is not just another job to me,” Harris said. “It's something that is personal because of my upbringing there, so I just can't wait to get back in there. ... I bleed blue and gold.”
The school board on Monday also hired a cashier/teacher assistant and a part-time custodian for Kingfisher Middle School for this school year; and for the upcoming school year, special education teachers for KHS and KMS, an assistant reading specialist for Gilmour Elementary School and a districtwide dyslexia specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.