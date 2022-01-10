A wind turbine in Kingfisher County caught fire on Saturday afternoon.
At 12:46 p.m., a fire was reported in the nacelle of a wind turbine at the Kingfisher Wind project in Kingfisher County, said Cat Strumlauf, a spokesperson with Apex Clean Energy, which operates the project.
No damage to the surrounding area or injuries were reported.
Local fire crews were dispatched to the sit, and the fire remained contained in the turbine until it went out, Strumlauf said in an email.
“The turbine is offline, according to safety protocols that guide the response to these very rare events,” she said in the email.
She said an investigation into the fire would be conducted.
