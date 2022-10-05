ALVA, Okla. — Dennis Kilmer has been hired as the chief of police at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
The CLEET-certified Alva High School graduate began working within the Oklahoma Department of Corrections at the Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva in 2000. He retired from that position in 2020.
After retirement, Kilmer worked as a police officer and school resource officer for Waynoka Police Department before moving into the role as chief of police at Northwestern this fall.
“We are very excited to see Dennis join our team as the new chief of police,” said Calleb Mosburg, dean of student affairs and enrollment management at Northwestern. “He has come to us with great experience, and I believe this will help to continue our safe campus environment.”
Kilmer said he will be working toward a main goal throughout the year.
“While at Northwestern, I want to be visible and accessible to all students and staff on campus,” he said. “One of the best things about Northwestern is all the employees and students are very friendly.”
Currently, there is a part-time officer position open within the campus police department. Anyone interested can apply at www.nwosu.edu/employment.
Northwestern’s campus police officers may be reached at (580) 327-8511 in Alva or (580) 213-3130 in Enid. Kilmer’s email address is dmkilmer@nwosu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.