Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.