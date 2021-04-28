ENID, Okla. — Although Nash Frisendahl and Lanie Atherton, sixth-grade students at Kremlin-HIllsdale Elementary School, were nervous about their first music competition, they embraced it.
Wednesday was Frisendahl and Atherton’s first time to perform in a music competition at the 87th annual Tri-State Music Festival, where they both played the trombone in front of a judge.
“I kind of like the nervousness that you get,” Frisendahl said.
“Because then you know you really care about it and want to do good,” Atherton said, finishing Frisendahl’s sentence.
Music filled the chapel at Central Christian Church on Wednesday as Frisendahl, Atherton and hundreds of other elementary-age kids from area schools turned out for the music festival, which started in the 1930s and kicked off Wednesday with performances at CCC and St. Matthew’s Epsicopal Church.
The music festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19, and Erin Place, band and choir teacher at Waynoka Public Schools, said it was nice to be back at the competition after a “long year waiting.”
“The kids have been waiting,” Place said. “I’m glad they got to come do something.”
Kaylene Toelle, band director at Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools, said her students performed well, and she was glad she got to see them come back after last year’s cancellation.
“Coming back and trying to work our way back from (COVID-19) — they did well,” Toelle said.
Debbie Lambert, managing director of the Tri-State Music Festival, said this year’s competition is much smaller compared with previous years because of the pandemic and that they’re “still having to rebuild.”
On the bright said, she said, new schools such as Carnegie Public Schools, Bethel Public Schools and Mount St. Mary Catholic High School are competing this year.
Adrian Gomez, who has been a judge at the music festival for three years now, said all the kids, most of whom were beginners, who performed Wednesday at CCC were all prepared and did a good job.
“Even though (performing live) is nerve racking, the kids really enjoy the feel afterwards — the accomplishment of like, ‘OK, it wasn’t as awful as I thought,’” Gomez said. “It's a good experience for them to see what music is really like ... The kids did a great job. I was really proud of what they did and what I heard today.”
Some of the things Gomez said he looks and listens for as a judge are how prepared students are for the piece they’re playing, whether they know all the notes and rhythms and whether they’re staying with the piano.
He also has a sheet that has things like intonation that he judges, as well. Each solo or ensemble receives a mark from 1 to 5 with 1 being the best, and every solo or ensemble in the chapel at CCC on Wednesday received either a 1 or a 2.
Gomez, who is assistant band director and seventh-grade coordinator at Union Public Schools in Tulsa, said being involved with music and competing in competitions like the Tri-State Music Festival teach kids about responsibility and determination and gives them the opportunity to master something.
“They're having to really focus and key in on what's going on,” Gomez said. “Their brain is being more engaged in that aspect of just like, ‘I'm having to play together. Oh, I'm lost. Where's everybody? I got to find my spot back in,’ and that's neat to see the kids be able to really think through those moments.”
The competitions for Thursday and Friday will both begin at 8 a.m., and full schedules and results from each day can be found online at www.tristatemusicfestival.com.
COVID-19 protocols are in place, including required masks when not performing and only bus drivers and directors allowed in the audience. For solo performers, one parent, an accompanist and a director will be allowed, and large group rooms will be sanitized between performances, and personal hand sanitizer will be available around the sites.
