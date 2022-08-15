ENID, Okla. — After a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic, the annual Feed the Neighborhood back-to-school event was back Sunday night at Stride Center and David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The free back-to-school event for kindergarten through 8th-grade students is sponsored every year by local churches and businesses.
Hot dogs, chips and cold water, provided by Tyson Foods and Frito-Lay, were available for those attending. The ballpark was filled with bounce houses donated by local churches. Participants could sign up for the drawing for new bicycles, 26 of which were donated by a variety of businesses.
One of the volunteers was John Leighton, a project engineer for Koch Fertilizer Company.
“Our company sent out an email for volunteers, and I thought it was a good idea for me to help the community,” he said. “The kids really enjoy the bounce houses.”
Brad Mendenhall of World Harvest Church started the event 22 years ago. It was first held at Government Springs Park and moved six years ago to the current location. Families walked across the blocked-off street to and from the ball field and Stride center, where students could pick up new backpacks, get their hair cut and check on immunizations.
Garfield County Health Department was present to answer questions about immunizations required by school districts. Brenda Power, a nurse coordinator for the health department, was available with a database to help parents with vaccination requirements for their students.
“I have the database on my computer for area students and can tell the parents if their children have all their shots,” she said. “We can schedule them to come down to see us to complete them.”
Susie Hinkle, of Honeycomb Salon, gave haircuts along with several other stylists, including Heather Boggs, general manager of Great Clips in Enid and Stillwater.
“This is a great opportunity to give back to the community and become more known. The kids are fun to work with,” Boggs said.
Brittany Juliano, director of Feed the Neighborhood, managed events in the Stride Center. Making a Difference, a local non-profit counseling program associated with World Harvest Church, donated the backpacks.
“I remember coming to this with my mom and dad (Tammy and Brad Mendenhall) when I was about 6 years old and it was held at Government Springs,” Juliano said. “They showed me the importance of giving to the community. This is an example of what the Enid community and the churches can do together.”
The Scoops ice cream truck was on hand, along with “The House” Christian music radio, which was playing music for the crowd.
Tina Dutcher, from Zales, led the food department efforts.
“I’ve done this several years and I love doing this for the kids,” he said. “My reward is seeing their faces.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.