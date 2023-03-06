ENID, Okla. — Mila O’Brien, newly-inaugurated Kid Governor of Oklahoma, presented her ideas on how to improve the lives of youth during a speech Monday, March 6, 2023, in Enid.
O’Brien, who is from Enid, spoke to Enid Rotary Club and was introduced by Joe Dorman, CEO of Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy.
It was O’Brien’s first speech as Kid Governor, and the 10-year-old fifth-grader at Prairie View Elementary School gave her views on mental health issues. She is the daughter of Courtney and Phillip O’Brien.
“I want to inspire people of all ages to be empowered to participate in democracy,” she said.
She is the first Kid Governor to be elected outside of the metro area.
O’Brien learned she was Kid Governor-elect during a ceremony at her school in November and was inaugurated in a state Capitol ceremony in earlier this year, according to Lucila Gutierrez, OICA’s director of programs and donor engagement.
O’Brien said she wants to focus on three areas as Kid Governor, all related to mental health.
“Oklahoma schools have one psychologist for every 3,301 students,” O’Brien said.
Children need to be encouraged to talk about mental health issues in school with their teachers, she said. The U.S. Department of Education recommends a psychologist ratio of 500:1.
Maria’s Law was passed in Oklahoma beginning with the 2022-23 school year emphasizing mental health instruction in school.
O’Brien said the second part of her platform as Kid Governor is mechanisms to deal with mental health issues, like arts and writing at school and at home.
Yoga is the third part of her goals for Oklahoma students.
“I started yoga right before COVID, and it helped both my physical and mental health,” O’Brien said
She said this is another way to approach mental health.
“I’d like to lead some activities like yoga in the parks in May,” O’Brien said.
She asked Rotarians to tell their colleagues and friends to get the word out. O’Brien hopes to raise funds for sensory tools for schools to help with art and writing.
O’Brien was voted on by students in the 26 other schools in Oklahoma that are part of the Kid Governor program. She said she hopes the Kid Governor program helps make kids future voters.
OICA CEO Joe Dorman said for the past six years, OICA has sponsored Oklahoma’s Kid Governor program.
“This year, Oklahoma became the fourth state in the national Kid Governor program, developing a state-specific curriculum on voting and government,” he said.
“Mila (is) Oklahoma’s fifth Kid Governor. We are proud to be working with her as she becomes the voice of Oklahoma’s children in 2023,” Dorman said.
In joining with the affiliation, the parent organization has provided lesson plans at no cost to fifth-grade teachers around Oklahoma to help them better present civics instruction to their students, he said.
OICA has produced “Mighty Mia and Dyna-Bit Save Democracy,” a comic book to help young people understand the terminology of governmental words, along with showing through a fun story how young people can help solve problems facing the state. It was written by Dorman.
Schools with fifth-grade classes that would benefit from this program can inquire with OICA about how to get their school involved.
“Mila’s favorite thing about school is doing fun projects with her friends,” her mother said. “She is in her last year at Prairie View Elementary and is looking forward to middle school.”
Tina Green, O’Brien’s fifth-grade teacher who oversees the Kid Governor curriculum at Prairie View, said she is lucky to be her teacher this year.
“She is a bright young lady with big dreams,” Green said.
