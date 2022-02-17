ENID, Okla. — Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma got a new chief executive officer earlier this week.
On Tuesday, YFS’ board of directors voted to offer Tree Kelley the position of CEO, which she “happily accepted,” according to a press release from YFS.
Kelley has been serving as the interim executive director since September.
“I absolutely love what I do,” Kelley said in the release. “I consider it a blessing to hold a position that allows me to make a difference in my community. This is my dream job, and it is a privilege to carry on the great work of my predecessor Dan Buckley.”
A graduate of Oklahoma City University, Kelley holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication and a master’s degree in behavioral studies, according to the release.
She has been in a nonprofit leadership role for more than 20 years and joined YFS in 2015, serving as the development director.
Kelley is a member of Leadership Greater Enid Class XXXI and the Garfield County Domestic Violence Task Force and serves on the board of directors of the Garfield County Child Advocacy Program.
Kelley added that YFS, which has a mission to value, support and care for individuals and families to build a stronger community, has an “amazing team” of counselors and administrative staff whose priority is to serve children and families, according to the release.
Her goal for YFS as CEO is to continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 has hit us pretty hard, as it has everyone,” Kelley said, “so my goal is to just help us build back our number of staff and the number of clients that we serve — the number of children that we can help.”
YFS provides shelter, food, case management, therapy and access to a wide range of other programs that help youth achieve ongoing safety and stability.
