ENID, Okla. – Keller Williams Local Enid opened their doors in the Triangle Tower at the end of September, marking the first KW branch in Enid.
Realtors David Ruffin, Mary Ruffin and NeAnne Clinton, are a part of the KW Local Enid team at 205 W. Maple. KW Enid is a branch office of Stillwater’s KW Brokerage.
Mary Ruffin has has been a realtor for over 10 years in Enid, while David Ruffin is licensed broker and has developed several real estate education programs for military families.
“It was time we opened our own business. KW is a phenomenal company,” Ruffin said.
“KW really invests money into their local branches, digital platforms and tools we use. They are a fantastic corporate partner.”
Clinton and the Ruffins have been living in Enid since around 2007, and both families have military roots.
“The KW Local Enid team is excited to bring a realty powerhouse like Keller Williams to Enid,” Ruffin said. “Serving both buyers and sellers with all of their real estate needs, and providing phenomenal career opportunities for agents.”
