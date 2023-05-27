ENID, Okla. — An annual, decades-long tradition by the Enid Police Department continued on Friday morning.
Members of EPD, on Friday placed more than 50 arrangements of white mums and American flags on the gravesites of fallen and late officers who served the Enid community before them at Enid Cemetery and Memorial Park Cemetery.
Family members of some of those former officers also received arrangements in honor of their loved ones.
Officer Jeran Jones, who has been with EPD for about two and a half years, said this is his first time participating in the old tradition and that he appreciates the opportunity to honor the people who dedicated their time or sacrificed their lives to serving Enid and the United States.
“It’s a humbling experience,” Jones said. “The work (the late and fallen EPD officers) did has led to me being able to do the work that I do. It’s because of them that we’re where we’re at now.”
Jones is the field training officer for James Ackerman, who said of EPD’s long-standing tradition, he’d “want someone to do the same thing for me” and that he and everyone else “wouldn’t be here” without them.
Ackerman started his career with the department only a couple of weeks ago, but Memorial Day has always meant a lot to Ackerman, who served in the U.S. armed forces before joining EPD.
“It’s just about remembering those that served before me — some who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he said, adding that he’s done something similar to EPD’s tradition as a teenager and while serving in the military. “This is a good time to remember them and their services. It shouldn’t just be one day … because they’ve done so much for us.”
This Memorial Day tradition of honoring fallen and late EPD officers dates back to at least more than 42 years ago, but one woman at Memorial Park on Friday morning said she remembered it occurring during her father’s, the late Dale Moxley, time as police chief, which was from 1956-72.
Capt. Tim Jacobi has been volunteering to participate in EPD’s tradition every year since 2017 and, for the past few years, has brought his son Matt along with him.
Jacobi’s son said he looks forward to doing this every year now.
“I get to come out here, put the flowers and flags on (the gravesites) and remember them,” Matt said.
Jacobi said Memorial Day is a good time for reflection and that every year, the EPD tradition is all about remembering and honoring fallen and late EPD officers.
“It’s important to remember them and their contributions to the community,” he said. “It’s a way to keep their memories alive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.